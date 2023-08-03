x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man accused of trying to rape woman at Shady Grove Metro Station arrested

Police say Adrian Barnes, 29, approached a woman from behind in the parking garage, forced her to the ground, and tried to rape her.

More Videos

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 29-year-old man is under arrest for his alleged involvement in an attempted rape at the Shady Grove Metro Station.

The Metro Transit Police Department arrested Adrian Barnes at the Fort Totten Station on July 29 and charged him with attempted second-degree rape.

Police say Barnes will also be charged with assault and fugitive from justice at a later date.

At 10:58 p.m. on August 24, police said a woman reported that a man approached her from behind in the parking garage at the Shady Grove Metro Station as she was getting into her car. The man then forced her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the victim fought the man off and ran from the parking garage to get help.

The suspect also ran from the scene. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: 'This is a horrific case' | Former College Park mayor convicted on numerous child porn charges

The former mayor of College Park was convicted on Wednesday after pleading guilty to numerous child pornography charges.

Patrick Wojahn, 47, pled guilty to 60 counts of distribution of child pornography, 40 counts of possession of child pornography, and 40 counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute. 

“This is a horrific case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Before You Leave, Check This Out