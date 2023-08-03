Man accused of trying to rape woman at Shady Grove Metro Station arrested

Police say Adrian Barnes, 29, approached a woman from behind in the parking garage, forced her to the ground, and tried to rape her.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 29-year-old man is under arrest for his alleged involvement in an attempted rape at the Shady Grove Metro Station.

The Metro Transit Police Department arrested Adrian Barnes at the Fort Totten Station on July 29 and charged him with attempted second-degree rape.

Police say Barnes will also be charged with assault and fugitive from justice at a later date.

At 10:58 p.m. on August 24, police said a woman reported that a man approached her from behind in the parking garage at the Shady Grove Metro Station as she was getting into her car. The man then forced her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the victim fought the man off and ran from the parking garage to get help.

The suspect also ran from the scene.

