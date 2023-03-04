MPD: One man arrested, another wanted for armed robbery, attempted carjacking in NE DC

One suspect was located at an area hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. Police have released photos of the other suspect in hopes of identifying him.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery and attempted carjacking that occurred on Friday, March 3 in Northeast D.C. Another suspect is still wanted by police.

Police arrested 20-year-old Basil Thomas, of Southeast, on Friday for his alleged involvement in the following.

Around 5:36 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the suspects approached the victim in the 4000 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

Investigators claim one of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the victim's property.

The suspects then took the victim's car keys and then both suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.

Just six minutes later, around 5:42 p.m., the suspects approached another victim in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The victim in this case was seated inside their vehicle.

Police claim one of the suspects got into the victim's vehicle, showed off a gun, and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle.

A struggle ensued, and this is when, investigators say the gun discharged, striking the suspect.

Both suspects fled the scene at this point.

Detectives were able to recover the gun on scene as well as locate one suspect at an area hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police identified this suspect as 20-year-old Basil Thomas.

Officers continue to search for the other suspect who was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The investigation into these incidents is active and ongoing.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.