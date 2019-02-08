TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was charged with a number of crimes after investigators say they found more than 50,000 pounds of untreated biomedical waste in a storage location.

Basile Pertsas, the owner of Waste Alliance/Sharps MD, faces 11 felony counts of littering for commercial purposes and economic gain; 11 misdemeanor counts of nuisance injurious to health; and 11 misdemeanor counts of storage of bio-medical waste at a non-permitted location.

The US Department of Environmental Protection’s crime unit arrested Pertsas after they found more than 50,000 pounds of untreated medical waste Thursday at a storage location in Plant City, according to authorities.

Investigators said they found 11 storage containers, including eight 53-foot trailer containers and three cargo shipping containers with untreated biomedical waste in them.

DEP will hire a contractor to remove the biomedical waste and transport it to an approved disposal facility. Recovery of cleanup costs will be pursued through the legal process.

