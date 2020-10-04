ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man caught on surveillance video vandalizing a Rockville synagogue last month is now in custody, according to Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County Police Detectives have arrested Andrew Lemond Costas, 28, of Rockville. Police say Costas allegedly vandalized the Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville on March 28th.

Police say Costas drove to the synagogue’s parking lot around 1:28 a.m. March 28th where he spray painted swastikas and derogatory epithets on the building. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras.

MCP released the surveillance video of the suspect which led to multiple tips identifying the suspect as Costas, police said. A warrant was issued and he was taken into custody Thursday evening.

According to police, Costas is charged with malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and damaging property of a group because of the group’s religious beliefs. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond, police said.

