WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A football player at William & Mary was charged with two felonies after police said he broke into a home and sexually abused someone who was inside it.

Willamsburg officers said George Eberle, 19, broke into the home. Officers got a call about the incident in the 200 block of Matoaka Ct. around 2:45 a.m. on February 8.

They found and arrested Eberle around 9 a.m. that day and took him to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

W&M's website said Eberle was a sophomore kicker and punter for The Tribe and that he is from New Jersey.

A spokeswoman for the university, Suzanne Clavet, provided 13News Now with this statement:

The university is aware of the student arrest and we have been cooperating with the appropriate authorities,” according to the message. “In accordance with federal privacy laws and university policy, we do not comment on student disciplinary matters. Williamsburg Police is the investigating agency so any questions related to the case should go to them.

The charges against Eberle are Sexual Battery and Breaking and Entering.

