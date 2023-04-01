Mail carrier robbed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have opened an investigation after a USPS employee delivering mail Wednesday morning was robbed in Fairfax County.
Around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023, officers were called to the 8300 block of Greensboro Drive for a robbery.
Detectives say the initial investigation reveals that two men approached the mailperson when one of the men implied he had a weapon and demanded the victim's postal keys.
Police say the suspects then fled in a two-door orange Honda Civic.
The victim in this case was not injured during the incident, according to a news release.
Investigators have not released any information regarding suspect description in this case.
This robbery comes a week after another mail carrier was robbed in Montgomery County. For that case, the United States Postal Service is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "law enforcement").
