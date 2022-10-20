Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery Co.

Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a woman delivering mail at gunpoint on Thursday behind a shopping center in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.

The mail carrier was not harmed during this incident.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, in his late 20's/early 30's, 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing light blue denim jeans, a blue sweatshirt, and black and white sneakers. He was possibly also wearing a black skull cap covering long hair.

The investigation into this case is still in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Callers may remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

