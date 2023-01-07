Loved ones mourn the loss of father killed in hit-and-run crash in Clinton, Maryland

Michael Robinson's family held a vigil at Cosca Regional Park as the search continues for the driver who struck the 30-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Md. — The severe rainstorm did not stop dozens of family members and friends from gathering at Cosca Regional Park in Clinton to remember Michael Robinson.

"This is like bad dream, and I haven't woken up from it yet," Michael Robinson Sr. told the crowd. He says who is still processing the death of his eldest son.

With tears and laughs, loved ones shared stories about how the 30-year-old father of three made an impact in their lives.

Michael's younger sister Domonique says her brother was like a father figure to her and her son. "Mikey was a hardworking man, a family person. He always looked out for everybody and I want my son to grow up like that," she told WUSA9.

On June 13 a driver crossed the double yellow lines and hit Robinson while he was riding a motorcycle on the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton according to Prince George's County Police.

Investigators are looking for a man driving a Ford Crown Victoria with the words "Aint Skeered" in white lettering across the windshield. Police say he struck another vehicle as he sped off.

Robinson died six days later in an area hospital.

Recognize this person? @PGPDNews says he struck and killed a father of three earlier this month, and then fled the scene



It happened in #Clinton #Maryland



Tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 her sister shares HER message for her brother's killer pic.twitter.com/SjzX5BrNRh — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) July 1, 2023

"He's still riding around in this car, with a thing that says 'ain't scared' well let's make him scared. Turn yourself in. Give my son justice. You took my son's life and now it's time for you to pay the price," Michael Sr. told WUSA9.

Michael's mother, Janelle Robinson says she has lost her rock and is scared of a life without her son. She is content however knowing that her son lives on through organ donation. "He said to me, he didn't want the rats to eat him. Why not give it to people who could use? And by what I understand he helped save 27 people," Janelle said.

The Robinson family is pleading that the community contact Prince George's County Police if they see the driver that is being sought in the death of Michael. They say they want to get the man off the streets before he strikes again.