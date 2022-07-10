Loudoun County special ed teacher shows up to school drunk, police say

A special education teacher at Potomac Falls High School was charged after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday.

The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report.

The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls was notified that a staff member was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The teacher was charged and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where authorities say she was released on her own recognizance.

A public information officer for the school says the teacher involved has worked for Loudoun County Public Schools in various capacities since April 2, 1997.

She is currently on administrative leave, with pay.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT:

An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.