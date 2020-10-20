LCPS teacher arrested after being intoxicated at school, police say

Authorities confirm that Sarah A. Curzon, 45, had no contact with students because they were not in school that day.

CHANTILLY, Va. — A Loudoun County Public Schools teacher is now facing charges after she was arrested for public intoxication Monday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said that at around 9:45 a.m., a school resource officer at J. Lunsford Middle School in Chantilly was notified by school officials that a teacher at the school may have been intoxicated.

The teacher, Sarah A. Curzon, 45, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she remained held shortly after 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Police confirm that Curzon had no contact with students because they were not in school that day.

J. Lunsford Middle School principal Carrie Simms issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"Dear JML families,

I am writing to inform you that an incident occurred in the building today involving a staff member at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School which required the presence of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department. While I cannot provide any additional detail for privacy reasons, I can tell you that there was no threat to any students or staff members who were on the property, and the matter was quickly resolved with no disruption to other activities occurring at the school. The safety and well-being of students and staff members is our highest priority at Lunsford, and I wanted you to have this information from me directly.

Sincerely,

Carrie Simms

Principal"

Loudoun County Public Schools will begin some in-person learning at the end of October, and staff members and students are catching the COVID-19 coronavirus across the district's community.

Four schools reported Tuesday that staff members had contracted COVID-19 are Potomac Falls High School, Harper Park Middle School, Eagle Ridge Middle School and Stone Bridge High School.