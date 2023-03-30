Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for deadly Loudoun County shooting of 24-year-old in 2020

Gavin Collins faced a maximum sentence of two life sentences plus 38 years in prison for the murder of Jose Escobar Menendez.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — It has been more than two years since a 24-year-old Winchester man was shot and killed during an armed robbery, and on Wednesday, one of the suspects was sentenced in Loudoun County to 75 years in prison.

Gavin Collins, of Sterling, who was 21 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to prison for the murder of Jose Escobar Menendez, which happened on July 8, 2020.

“This case is truly a tragedy. Jose was a light to everyone he encountered. He was a beloved son, sibling, friend and member of our community. We stand united in support with Jose’s family and are committed to helping them through these trying times,” said Shaniqua Clark Nelson, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to a news release from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, on Aug. 9, 2022, Collins pleaded guilty to first degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of murder, use of a firearm during the commission of robbery, possession of schedule 1/II controlled substance, possession of firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Collins faced a maximum sentence of two life sentences plus 38 years in prison for the murder Menendez, according to the news release.

“It is most unfortunate that Gavin Collins made the decisions causing the death of Jose Escobar Menendez. This decision stole Jose from his family and our community," said Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj. "Jose will never be able to see another birthday, celebrate Mother’s Day or Father’s Day with his parents, or see his nephews or nieces grow up. It is devastating to know that the most we can do is punish Collins for his actions and that we can never make the family whole."