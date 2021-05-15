DC man fatally shot in Northwest as homicide surge continues

Homicides in DC are up by 33% compared to this time last year.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was shot and killed on Friday, May 14 near Judiciary Square in Northwest, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest for a report of a shooting, according to M.P.D.

Once there, officers say they found 27-year-old Leonard Turner of Southeast D.C., who had been shot multiple times.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and took Turner to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, you can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411.

This latest shooting comes three months after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared gun violence a public health crisis.

Gun violence in the District was responsible for 922 people being shot and 198 homicides in 2020.

As of May 15, 2021, homicides are up 33% from last year, with 69 so far compared to 52 this time last year. Violent crimes as a whole are up 1%.

In response, D.C. recently unveiled its first gun violence prevention emergency operation center.