Crime

Police searching for man who grabbed teen girl on Leesburg trail

The victim reported being grabbed on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail while jogging around 6 p.m. on October 7.
LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a man after a teen girl reported being grabbed while jogging on a trail in Leesburg, Virginia, last week.

According to police, the alleged assault happened on October 7, around 6 p.m. on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, in the area northwest of the trail access point from Tuscarora Creek Park.

The victim told police she was grabbed by a man while jogging on the trail. Police said a bicyclist collided with the suspect, and the suspect took off on foot. 

The suspect is described by police as a man between 6 feet and 6 feet four inches tall, with dark brown, curly, shoulder-length hair. He's said to have hairy arms, and was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue short sleeved shirt.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, or may know who this man is, is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at (703) 771-4500.

