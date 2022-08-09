Loudoun County woman arrested for domestic homicide in Leesburg shooting

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for domestic homicide in connection with a shooting in a home near Leesburg on Wednesday.
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting inside the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead.
Deputies took Alicia R. Carroll, 28, into custody. She was a short distance away at the time. She's charged with second-degree murder and gun-related charges, according to Loudoun County authorities.
Carroll is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Deputies have not released any additional information about this case.
