Leesburg man dead from 'suspicious event'; 21-year-old in police custody

Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of Dean Lake. A 21-year-old man with a "familial" relationship to Lake is in police custody.

LEESBURG, Va. — A 54-year-old Leesburg man was found dead after 911 received a call about a "suspicious event" at a residence Saturday morning.

The man found dead was identified by Leesburg Police Department (LPD) as Dean Lake. When officers arrived at the residence located in the 400 block of South King Street, Lake was found dead with serious injuries to his upper body.

LPD released an initial statement about Lake's death asking for help locating Schuyler Lake, 21, of Leesburg "due to mental and/or physical health concerns."

In an updated statement, LPD says Schuyler Lake was located by officers in the area of Russell Branch Parkway Southeast and Battlefield Parkway Southeast. He has since been taken into police custody.

"There are no other persons of interest in this investigation at this time and there is no further danger to the community," the statement says.

Mike Drogin, a spokesperson for LPD, told WUSA9 that Schuyler Lake and Dean Lake are related, calling it a "familial relationship." Drogin did not elaborate further.

According to Drogin, police are continuing their "suspicious death investigation."