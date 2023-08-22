Teen victim critically hurt in Prince George's County shooting

LAUREL, Md. — Police are searching for answers after someone was shot and hospitalized in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 13500 Briarwood Drive in Laurel for a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a person, only identified as a teenage male, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not known. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in this case. So far, no arrests have been made.
Investigators have not provided any additional information about the victim in this case, including his name and specific age.
Anyone who may have information about this case should contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
