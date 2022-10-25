Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made. No additional information has been made public.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.