Man dead in Laurel shooting, police say

Homicide detectives were called to the 3500 block of Russett Green East in Laurel Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Laurel Wednesday morning. Officers are still investigating to learn exactly what happened.

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Russett Green East in Laurel near a Walmart and Sam's Club around 10:15 a.m. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called and a currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting. So far no arrests have been made in this case. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Corporal Chris Anderson with Anne Arundel County Police said preliminarily, it appears the suspect and the victim knew each other. Anderson said the suspect left the area in a black sedan and authorities are still searching for them.

The shooting happened near a busy shopping center in Laurel. Anderson said the man who was shot was found in the middle of the street. No stores or businesses were impacted, Anderson said. Stores remain open.

"It can happen anywhere at any time. There's no prerequisite for a crime to occur, whether it's a homicide or something much less severe," Anderson said.

The identity of the man shot has not been made public. Additional details are not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police's tip line at (410) 222-4700.