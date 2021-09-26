Large fight leaves man, juvenile girl shot outside Indian Head apartment complex

The exact age of both victims has not yet been confirmed, or their current conditions.

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — A large fight broke out in Indian Head on Sunday evening that left a juvenile girl shot along with one man, according to Charles County Deputies.

Officials confirmed the fight broke out outside of a large apartment complex at the intersection of Blair Road and Strauss Avenue, with people running away as police arrived around 7:45 p.m., according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Another unrelated shooting in Camp Springs, Maryland happened just a few hours before outside of the Branch Avenue metro station that left three juveniles shot, according to a WMATA official.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m., near the metro bus bay. Another juvenile is now in custody, the official confirmed. Police have not yet specified any more identifying information.