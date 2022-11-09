3 stabbed at Honduran independence day festival

An independence day celebration turned violent and sent two people to the hospital.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — A celebration of Honduran independence day turned violent after three people were stabbed, police said. Prince George's County officers were called to the 1500 block of Merrimac Drive for the reported stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, around 8:30 p.m., officers found three people with stab wounds. Two of those people were taken to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Witnesses say they saw the suspects leave the scene on foot, but police have not offered any lookout information. No arrests have been made in the case.

The organizer of the event where the stabbings took place, called Festival Catracho, said he was not sure what led to the altercation, but said people were acting disorderly because they were intoxicated. The event was supposed to end at 7:30 p.m., according to the organizer, but people refused to leave and that's when the stabbing took place.

Police say there is no greater threat to the community, but it does put a damper on just one of many celebrations across the region during the month of September celebrating the independence of many Central American nations like Honduras.