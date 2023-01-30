Lakeland police chief: 10 people hurt in shooting; search ongoing for gunmen

It's believed the shooters targeted specific people, the police chief said, who added that there's no apparent threat to the public.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A search for several gunmen is ongoing after Lakeland police say a shooting injured a total of 10 men, with two suffering critical injuries.

A dark blue four-door Nissan slowly pulled up around 3:45 p.m. Monday at a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street; its windows were put down and at least four gunmen opened fire on the 10 adults, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during an evening news conference.

"They [the gunmen] started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting the males on both sides of the street," Taylor said. "One [of the people shot] is in surgery and the other is either in surgery or headed to surgery.

"The other eight victims have non-life-threatening injuries."

Taylor said the car then sped away from the area northbound on Iowa Avenue and then went eastbound on Memorial Boulevard.

He believes the incident was a targeted shooting. No arrests have been made, and the Lakeland Police Department is currently searching for the car and gunmen. Although there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area Monday night, Taylor stressed there is no threat to the public.

A quantity of marijuana was found at the shooting, said Taylor, who believes the shooting may have stemmed from a drug exchange.

"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," Taylor said. "I've been here 34 years, and I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time."

Some of the men injured in the shooting, who range from 20-30 years old, are cooperating with police and others are not, according to authorities.

"We are certainly cognizant of that and aware of that [of the shooting being gang-related]," Taylor said. "I don't want to dismiss that as a possibility."

No weapons were found at the scene of the shooting, but police say a rifle was located in one of the cars that transported an injured man to the hospital.