Caught on camera: Police search for suspect who held woman at knifepoint in robbery

The victim told police the suspect held a knife to her throat and demanded her purse.

WASHINGTON — A scary moment was caught on camera for one D.C. resident. A woman was robbed at knifepoint, and the whole thing was caught on camera. Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

The robbery happened just before midnight on Monday, December 27. The victim told police she was walking into her building in the 1700 block of Park Road NW when she was approached from behind by the suspect. A police report says the suspect put one hand over her mouth while holding a knife to her with the other hand and demanding her purse.

The suspect took the purse and ran southbound toward the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest, police said.

The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera and MPD has released the video in hopes that someone will recognize the knife-wielding suspect.

The full video can be seen below, along with still images of the suspect.