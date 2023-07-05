Kids shot in Prince George's Co. located in Northeast D.C.

DC Police located the victims nearly four miles away from where they were allegedly shot.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — An investigation is underway after two minors that police believe were shot in Prince George's County were located in Northeast D.C., nearly four miles away from the scene of the crime.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says the victims that are thought to be 11 and 15 years old, were found in the 4900 block of Just Street Northeast around noon on Sunday.

Both were conscious and breathing before being taken to an area hospital according to MPD.

Bladensburg Police say the shooting took place at the Village at Hillcrest Apartment complex on 53rd Avenue. That is a 10-minute drive from where the minors were found.

"Some guys from one car were shooting at another guy," said David, a neighbor whose apartment was struck by the gunfire. He says a bullet went through a window and hit a wall where he used to sit.

"Kids shooting other kids. It's dangerous," added David who has children of his own.

Witnesses describe a shootout between two cars that drove through the complex and ended up driving down Taussig Road where there was a crash.

"Why are these children getting shot? How are these people getting guns? And why is this happening? Why is this happening in our community," said another neighbor who asked to not be identified. She says she wants more information from police to identify what led to the shooting.

Bladensburg Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not released information about possible suspects. Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.