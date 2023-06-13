Man arrested for DC sex assaults in Kentucky

Detectives say 41-year-old Jose Angel is wanted in connection with three separate assaults.

WASHINGTON — A Kentucky man is awaiting extradition to Washington, D.C. where he will be charged for his alleged involvement in a series of sex assaults from 2018, according to detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department.

On June 7, members of the Louisville Metro Police Department located and arrested 41-year-old Jose Angel of Louisville, Kentucky.

Detectives say Angel is wanted in connection with three separate assaults:

On June 15, 2018, at 3:15 a.m., police say Angel knocked on the door of a woman's home in the 5500 block of 8th Street, Northwest. When the victim answered the door, the suspect pulled out a knife and forced the victim to the ground outside of the home. Police say this is when the suspect sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing.

On Sept. 7, 2018, at 11:53 p.m., investigators claim Angel approached a victim in the 100 block of Gallantin Street, Northeast. The suspect showed off a knife and forced the victim into a wooded area. There, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing, police said.

On Oct. 21, 2018, at 6:45 a.m., police say Angel approached a victim in the 700 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim in an alley before fleeing.

After going through the extradition process, Angel will be charged in Washington, D.C.