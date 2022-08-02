Juvenile stabbed on Metrobus in DC, officials say

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for help and is expected to be okay.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed on a Metrobus Tuesday evening, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

A WMATA spokesperson says the stabbing happened aboard a Metrobus on the W6 route. First responders arrived to help the victim near Bruce Place and Jasper Place in Southeast just after 6 p.m.

The bus operator reported hearing a fight on the bus before coming to a stop. The people believed to be involved in the fight ran away but one juvenile victim was found not far away from where the bus stopped.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for help and is expected to be okay.

The bus was taken out of service following the attack and officials are investigating.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Employee stabbed to death in food court at Lakeforest Mall