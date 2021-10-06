Juvenile stabbed at school in Northeast DC

The incident took place Wednesday at Kingsman Academy.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile was stabbed at Kingsman Academy in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday, according to police and a woman who says she is the victim's mother. Police were notified of the incident and headed to the scene just past 1:15 p.m.

The woman told WUSA9's Jess Arnold that her 15-year-old son was stabbed in the head inside of the school gym and that he then called the police on his own. However, police and school staff have not yet confirmed these details.

Police have said that the victim suffered a "minor laceration" and that he was conscious and breathing afterward. They confirmed that there is no one currently in custody.

No information has been confirmed with any additional details about the victim, suspect, or a possible motive.

The incident is the third incident or threat of violence at a D.C.-area school Wednesday.

@DCPoliceDept says a juvenile was stabbed at Kingsman Academy this afternoon.



I just got off the phone w/ his mom, who says he's 15 years old and was stabbed in the head by another kid INSIDE the school.



Working to learn more.

Washington-Liberty High School canceled classes during the morning hours as a safety precaution after an anonymous call about an active shooter prompted a lockdown. Police ultimately announced that they found no victims or signs of a shooting at the school.

Alexandria City High School was on lockdown as well after reports of a student with a weapon, according to an Alexandria City Public Schools official. The student has since been taken into custody by the Alexandria Police Department.