Police: Juvenile shot in NW DC, looking for white sedan

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in searching for suspects in the shooting of a juvenile male in Northwest, D.C.

Around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, DC Police responded to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 2nd Street and W Street NW in the LeDroit Park neighborhood. A juvenile male was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said the boy is conscious and breathing. They are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a white sedan traveling northbound on North Capitol Street, NW.

Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2055hrs in the 200 block of W St NW. Lookout for a white sedan traveling northbound on North Capitol St NW.

DC Police are also looking for a car of interest in connection to the murder of a 15-month-old boy. Carmelo Duncan was shot and killed on Dec. 2 in Southeast D.C. near the Prince George's County border, according to DC Police.

Police say they are searching for a 2011 dark-colored BMW X5 SUV. The vehicle was last known to bear a Virginia temporary tag number of G51179, though DC Police noted that it is unknown if that tag is still on the vehicle.