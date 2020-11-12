Police: Juvenile shot in NW DC, looking for white sedan

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in searching for suspects in the shooting of a juvenile male in Northwest, D.C.
Around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, DC Police responded to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 2nd Street and W Street NW in the LeDroit Park neighborhood. A juvenile male was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police said the boy is conscious and breathing. They are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a white sedan traveling northbound on North Capitol Street, NW.
DC Police are also looking for a car of interest in connection to the murder of a 15-month-old boy. Carmelo Duncan was shot and killed on Dec. 2 in Southeast D.C. near the Prince George's County border, according to DC Police.
Police say they are searching for a 2011 dark-colored BMW X5 SUV. The vehicle was last known to bear a Virginia temporary tag number of G51179, though DC Police noted that it is unknown if that tag is still on the vehicle.
Duncan died from injuries sustained in the shooting while sitting in his father’s car on December 2 around 10 p.m. in the area of 57th Street and Southern Avenue, Southeast. The toddler was in the car with his father and another child when the vehicle was struck by multiple bullets while moving down Southern Avenue. Police Chief Peter Newsham later said he believed the shooting may have been targeted.