crime

Juvenile shot at a park in Frederick County, Maryland

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a boy was shot in the leg at Middletown Memorial Park and flown to Johns Hopkins for treatment.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A boy was shot in the leg in Middletown Memorial Park Monday afternoon, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:20 p.m. police were called to the Middletown Memorial Park for shots fired. A juvenile male was shot in the leg, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. Police said the boy was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. 

An update on his condition has not been made available yet. 

The Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the area as emergency personnel continue to work on the scene. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update as more information becomes available. 

