Crime

Juvenile identified as one of two victims in Sunday Alexandria shootings

The both of their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to police.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A shooting in Alexandria left a boy with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Four Mile Road, according to police, who responded to the address just before noon on Sunday. 

Police have not released any more identifying information about the boy, whose injuries they confirmed are non-life-threatening, as well as the suspect.

Also on Sunday in Alexandria, a man was shot in the 3800 block of Cameron Mills Road with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have also not yet confirmed additional details.

Anyone with information about either incident should call 703-746-4444.

In a seperate incident, just days ago, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the stomach in Maryland in Capitol Heights.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday at a Chinese restaurant in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike. 

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with critical injuries.

Angela Alsobrooks joined Deputy Kevin Hughes in asking for the public's help finding anyone who may have been involved in the shooting. "Our kids are off-limits," said Alsobrooks.

WUSA9 will update this story when additional information is confirmed by our newsroom.

