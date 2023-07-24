New York man arrested in stolen car after police chase through Loudoun County, sheriff's office says

The driver was identified as Justin Connor, 27, of Rochester, New York. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen in New York, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

STERLING, Va. — A New York man was arrested after multiple people were injured during a police chase in Loudoun County, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 8:24 a.m., deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sheetz gas station at 45555 Dulles Plaza in Sterling for a report of two adults passed out in a vehicle.

Arriving deputies found the vehicle and claimed to have spotted suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia inside. That's when the sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle woke up, put the vehicle in drive, and drove off nearly striking two deputies.

The driver fled down Shaw Road and turned onto Sterling Boulevard. In the area of Maple Avenue, the sheriff's office said the driver drove the vehicle north in the southbound lanes of Sterling Boulevard and struck multiple vehicles.

After that, deputies were able to take the driver into custody.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was reported stolen out of New York.

Two victims were transported to area hospitals as a result of the crash. The driver and his passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said a deputy was also treated at an area hospital after being bitten by a dog that was in the suspect's vehicle.

The driver was identified as Justin Connor, 27, of Rochester, New York. He's facing the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated (influence of drugs)

Maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated

Two counts of assault on law enforcement

Giving false identity to law enforcement

Obstructing justice

Eluding

Driving without a license

Larceny: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

The sheriff's office said Connor was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond. Additional charges may be pending.

Connor's passenger isn't being charged at this time.