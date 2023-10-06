Surveillance cameras now available after boy shot raking leaves in Prince George's County

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha is teaming up with Community on the Frontlines to provide cameras to District 7 residents

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — After passing legislation to get residents surveillance cameras following a deadly shooting last year, a Prince George's County councilmember is offering the cameras herself, with the help of a partner organization.

This is direct response to the death of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew last year. The boy was shot and killed while raking leaves in his front yard. No arrests have been made in the case, and police were not able to find any surveillance video of the shooting itself.

Legislation known as the Jayz Agnew Law passed back in March. It will provide vouchers of up to $200 for cameras bought and $100 for security camera subscriptions for residents who live in what are considered high crime areas.

"This is the first thing his mother asked for," said Councilmember Krystal Oriadha who sponsored the legislation. The District 7 representative says Juanita Agnew, Jayz's mother, gave her the idea after a vigil for the eighth grader.

"She said she really never thought of needing cameras. They didn't have one in their house. Their neighbors didn't, and the neighbors that did didn't have the subscription, so all the footage was gone," said Councilmember Oriadha.

Since the legislation passed, the county has not secured funding for the program. As a result, Oriadha said Friday she would fill the gap and provide cameras only to residents in her district. She partnered with the organization Community on the Frontlines which will provide free security cameras with an option to help with installation and funds towards a one year subscription fee, the councilmember said in a press release.