Man dies from his injuries after being shot in the leg in NE DC

Police are still searching for a suspect in this case.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide in Northeast D.C. that happened Tuesday night. The shooting death is the fourth homicide reported in one day across the District.

This shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Jay Street Northeast. Officers were called there after receiving a Shotspotter report of three gunshots in the area, along with 911 calls a short time later.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District said the wounded man was taken to an area hospital where he died upon arrival.

Police have no released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting and are expected to be back on the scene Wednesday morning to gather more evidence and interview potential witnesses. So far, no arrests have been made.

This shooting is the fourth homicide investigation in one day for MPD detectives. Police continue investigate deadly shootings that happened on Burbank Street Southeast, Southern Avenue Southeast, and Knox Place Southeast.

In the Knox Place shooting, family said a mother was killed in her home with her five children present.