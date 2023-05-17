Police searching for suspect they say killed Maryland man

Maurice Anderson, 24, of Washington D.C. is the man who died.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Searches are underway for a Maryland man, who Fairfax County Police say shot two people, killing one of them, in the Build America Plaza in Baileys Crossroads on May 7.

It happened around 2:19 a.m. According to police there was an argument.

Maurice Anderson, 24, of Washington D.C. is the man who died. His family created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for his funeral.

Another man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where he remained as of Wednesday night.

Investigators say they've identified Javon Antonio Reid, 32, of Maryland as the shooter.

Recognize this man? @FairfaxCountyPD is searching for him - they say he's responsible for the shooting@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xBvIV4300i — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) May 18, 2023

Detectives have charged Reid with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents show Reid was released from federal prison in 2020. This is after he pleaded guilty to his role in this PCP distribution conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maryland.

Fairfax County Police says detectives from its Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit are actively searching for Reid.

"We hear it on the news somewhere else but we never think it would happen here," said Aklilu Shewangizaw. He's the owner of Tenadem Market in the Build America Plaza.

He says they've been open there for 20 years.

"This is unacceptable; this is a very peaceful community – an immigrant community," said Shewangizaw.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about what happened or Reid’s whereabouts to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).