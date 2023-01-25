Man who killed a father in front of his two children gets 13 years in prison

Jarell Harris, 28, of Washington, D.C., was accused of shooting and killing the man in broad daylight March 4, 2022 in the 2300 Block of 18th Street.

WASHINGTON — A man who confronted, shot and killed another man who was walking with his two children last year was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison.

Jarell Harris, 28, of Washington, D.C., was accused of shooting and killing the man in broad daylight March 4, 2022 around 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 Block of 18th Street in Northeast D.C.

Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast D.C., was walking with his two children, carrying his infant in a car seat and holding the hand of his 5-year-old child.

Officials say Harris shot Miller 11 times, including four gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

He died a short time later.

Harris waived a preliminary hearing, and pleaded guilty in September 2022 to voluntary manslaughter while armed, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a press release.

The plea called for a 10.5- to 13-year prison term, consistent with the court’s voluntary sentencing guidelines, the press release said.