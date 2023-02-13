Investigation leads deputies to find $750K in narcotics in Frederick Co.

Five people were arrested as a result of the investigation, deputies said.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A lengthy investigation led deputies to take down what they are calling a "major drug organization" in Frederick County.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), members of the county's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) worked alongside the Washington County Narcotics Task Force, and Hagerstown Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to execute three search warrants in Hagerstown, Maryland. The warrants were served with the help of SWAT from FCSO and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The warrants were served at three homes:

11200 Block of Grouse Lane South

200 Block of South Potomac Street

200 Block of Wakefield Road

While searching the homes, detectives say they seized more than $750,000 in narcotics and nearly $9,000 in cash.

“The quantities of fentanyl and crystal meth seized, believed to have come from Mexico, were by far the largest quantities seized in the local Frederick-Washington County region," said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The sheriff's office claims the following was found during the search:

$8,799 in cash

Two 9 mm handguns

3.8 pounds of cocaine

1.1 pounds of fentanyl

Approximately ½ pound of crack cocaine

2.3 pounds of crystal meth

16 pounds of marijuana

569 oxycodone pills

1,152 M30 fentanyl pills (sold on the street as counterfeit oxycodone)

Officials arrested five people during the search as well, including 45-year-old Fleaance Tyrone Archie, 40-year-old Eugene Russel Lattisaw, 60-year-old Terrence Tyrell Major, Jr., 50-year-old Terrell Lashore Owens and 20-year-old Nasir Tyreque Truax.

All five suspects were taken to the Washington County Adult Detention Center.