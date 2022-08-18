Maryland taekwondo instructor arrested for child sex abuse, police say

The victim told the Child Advocacy Center that the sexual abuse started when the victim was 14 years of age.

HANOVER, Md. — An instructor at Lion Choi’s taekwondo studio in Hanover, Maryland, has been arrested for a sex offense involving a minor. Police are now searching for more potential victims.

Back in September of 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was told by the Department of Social Services (DSS) about a case involving an instructor at Lion Choi’s taekwondo studio in the 2000 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover.

According to the police department, the victim was 17 years old at the time they were interviewed at the Anne Arundel County Child Advocacy Center in September of last year

During this interview, the victim said they were being sexually abused by the suspect, who police were able to positively identify as Steve Choi, a 42-year-old-man living in West Friendship, Maryland.

The victim told investigators that the sexual abuse started when they were 14 years old.

The Child Abuse Unit in Anne Arundel County, along with members of DSS, were able to investigate this claim further, by getting more potential evidence and conducting more interviews about the alleged abuse.

Once both the Abuse unit and DSS concluded their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Choi with multiple crimes associated with the sex abuse of a minor, according to police. On August 16, 2022, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.