Increased police presence on Metro during morning and evening rush hours

The first full week of increased DC police patrolling on Metro is set to start in an attempt to curb crime at five transit stations.

WASHINGTON — The Metro system is set to start the first full week with increased police presence at five transit stations in the District.

This comes after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new partnership between the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) on Wednesday.

During rush hours, MPD officers will join MTPD officers on patrol at stations that have seen the most crime and complaints according to MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo.

Metro Center

Gallery Place

Georgia Ave-Petworth

Congress Heights

Union Station

Two officers per station will conduct joint patrols to increase visibility and response times, between 6-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

"It's basically impossible that we have an officer on every bus, every station platform, this will give us extra visible presence by our partner so we can be closer to our customers where they can see us on the vehicle itself," said WMATA General Manager, Randy Clarke during the Wednesday news conference.

Metro got a head start on their plan Friday evening.

"If it works, it works, if it doesn't it doesn't," said transit rider Alonso to WUSA9. He says he rides the train at least five times a week and feels safe because he has nothing dangerous has happened to him.

The partnership came just one week after a deadly shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. Robert Cunningham, 64, a Metro mechanic was killed during the shooting in an attempt to disarm the alleged gunman. Two other passengers were also injured.

According to investigators, Isiah Trotman, 31, went on a rampage the morning of Feb. 1, which reportedly began on a Metrobus before moving into the Metro station.

These additional officers will only be in the District. Depending on how crime fluctuates, Metro says they might change their targeted stations.