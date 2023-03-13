Suspect in custody after police chase on I-95

The incident caused heavy traffic on northbound I-95 in the area of Richmond Highway, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

TRIANGLE, Va. — A person is in custody after a police chase on Interstate 95 where police say the suspect hit at least one vehicle on Monday.

The incident caused heavy traffic on northbound I-95 in the area of Richmond Highway, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said they assisted sheriff's deputies in the pursuit, which they were notified about just before 11:40 p.m.

Officials claim that the suspect vehicle left I-95 and travelled the wrong direction on Route 1.

They sheriff's office said the suspect's vehicle hit at least one civilian vehicle during the chase.

No serious injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the suspect vehicle was the only occupant of the vehicle and is now in custody.

No information was provided as to why law enforcement was chasing the suspect to begin with.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

No other information was immediately available.