Hyattsville stabbing leaves one man dead; police still investigating, searching for suspect

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was killed after he was stabbed multiple times in Hyattsville, Maryland, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Prince George's County Police(PGPD).

Officers found the man stabbed multiple times behind a building that used to be a fast-food restaurant at 5401 Ager Road, PGPD said.

The man died from his wounds at Washington Hospital Center, according to PGPD.

PGPD Homicide team is now at the scene investigating, which is standard practice for homicides in Hyattsville, according to the department.

At this time, no suspect information has been released by police.