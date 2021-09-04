x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

2 men dead after shooting in Hyattsville

Police said they are are searching for a motive.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two men have died after a shooting in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD).

PGPD said they received a call around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 5300 block of Hamilton St. in the Edmonston area.

Once there, police said they found two men inside of a building who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Silver Spring food truck owner heartbroken after stolen truck found badly damaged

Both men were pronounced dead at that location.

PGPD said the department is investigating.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS. 

RELATED: New photos of alleged firebombers who attacked a Prince George's 7-Eleven revealed

RELATED: Prince George's County police officers suspended after shooting, tasing dog

RELATED: 'He was scared' | Woman says police shooting at a loose dog was unnecessary and dangerous

RELATED: Mass vaccination site commander discusses 'phased demobilization' coming soon to Maryland

RELATED: Man dead after his car crashed into a pole and burst into flames

RELATED: 'I kept shouting for help' | Uber driver remains fearful months after carjacking in Capitol Hill

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.