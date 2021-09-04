2 men dead after shooting in Hyattsville

Police said they are are searching for a motive.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two men have died after a shooting in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD).

PGPD said they received a call around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 5300 block of Hamilton St. in the Edmonston area.

Once there, police said they found two men inside of a building who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead at that location.

PGPD said the department is investigating.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS.