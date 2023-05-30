x
Crime

2 shot in Hyattsville, police search for suspect

Police are still searching for a suspect in this case.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are still searching for who is responsible for shooting two men in Hyattsville on Monday night. 

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Annapolis Road, near the Capital Plaza Toyota dealer, for a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m., according to Prince George's County Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Austin. When the officers arrived, Austin said they found two men shot. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital with what were thought to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

Police were not able to provide any information about a possible suspect or a motive in this case. Officer Austin did say it did not appear the two men shot each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have information about what happened, or who may be responsible, is asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

