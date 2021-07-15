Hyattsville businesses struck by gunfire, police say

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting. No suspect description is available at this time.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Multiple businesses were struck by bullets in Hyattsville Thursday night just after 9:30 p.m.

According to Hyattsville Police, the bullets hit several businesses in the 5300 block of Baltimore Avenue but officers did not say which businesses were hit.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting. No suspect description is available at this time. Officers have not said how many gunshots were fired.

Photos shared on Twitter by Francis Manuel Abbey show the aftermath of the gunfire. One photo shows a bullet hole left in one businesses window.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

