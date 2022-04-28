Howard County student stabs classmate in parking lot, police say

A 17-year-old student stabbed an 18-year-old in a parking lot outside Long Reach High School in Columbia, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Police say a student was stabbed by a classmate in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia, Md. on Thursday.

According to a statement from Howard County Police Department, an 18-year-old man was injured in the stabbing and was taken in an ambulance to Maryland Shock Trauma. Police were called to the scene at around 11 a.m. and a school resource officer (SRO) was on scene who provided medical aid to the student stabbed in "less than a minute."

Police say a 17-year-old boy is wanted in connection with the stabbing. The 17-year-old drove from the scene after the stabbing. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle he was driving.

The stabbing occurred following "an altercation" between the two students, police say. Police did not provide more specifics about the reason for the altercation.

WUSA9 reached out to Howard County Public Schools for comment but did not receive a response by the time this story was published.

Police said the school was in a "modified lowdown" amid the investigation.