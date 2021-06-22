Virginia State Police trooper kills man during a hostage situation in Luray, officials say

LURAY, Va. — A man is dead after he pointed a long gun at police officers and state troopers that responded to a hostage situation at a convenience store in Luray, Virginia, on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.
The shooting and reported hostage situation happened in the 500 block of West Main Street around noon, and by 1:15 p.m. the man who was shot after he exited the front doors of the store with the long gun, point it at officers and troopers, one of whom then shot him, according to VSP's statement to WUSA9.
The man did die on the scene and the long gun was recovered by officers and troopers after shooting the man, said VSP.
The two individuals taken hostage inside the store were not injured during the incident. No police officers or state troopers were injured during the course of the incident, as well as civilians, state police said.
The man who was shot and killed by police will have his remains transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. The Virginia State Police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin, for the man killed, added VSP.
An investigation is now underway into an armed hostage situation that concluded with a multi-agency shooting. The local police agencies involved are; Town of Luray Police Department, Town of Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff's Office and National Park Police.
In accordance with state police policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an administrative investigation.
