Hoops Against Violence tournament honors gun violence victims through sports

The tournament is played in honor of Ayana McAllister, an 18-year-old who was killed six years ago in DC. Her killer has never been found.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An annual basketball tournament was played at Largo High School Sunday in honor of an 18-year-old whose killer has never been found. The "Hoops Against Gun Violence Charity Basketball Game" is played in remembrance of Ayana McAllister who was shot and killed when she was home from college. Her mother, Tyreese McAllister, said Ayana was hanging out with her sister and some friends not too far from home when someone started shooting. She said a bullet hit Ayana and later killed her.

"I operate currently with a broken heart," Tyreese McAllister said. "I don't think my heart will ever be mended. But it's almost like every day is shattered even more."

From her perspective as a mother of a gun violence victim and a crisis therapist, she concurs with other leaders who have termed gun violence a public health crisis.