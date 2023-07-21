Homicide investigation underway in SE DC

Police are searching for a new model white Toyota Camry in connection with this case.

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man was shot and killed on Friday.

At 4:50 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast, D.C. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing when he was found.

After being taken to an area hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for a suspect and suspect vehicle connected to this shooting.

Detectives tell the public to be on the lookout for a new model Toyota Camry and a man with a black mask wearing blue jeans and a blue and black shirt.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is encouraged to call (202)727-9099/text 50411.

