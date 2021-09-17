Armed suspects abduct man in home invasion, force him to make ATM withdrawals, Laurel police say

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or have doorbell camera footage to contact them.

LAUREL, Md. — Three armed suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion, abduction and armed robbery in Laurel, and police are asking for the public's help to find them.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15. Laurel Police officers responded to the 8200 block of Londonberry Court for a report of a robbery and abduction.

Three armed people entered the home through a rear door and stole numerous personal items, according to Laura Guenin with the Laurel Police Department.

Two of the suspects took the man from the home, while a third suspect stayed with the other people in the home.

The abducted man was driven to several ATMs in and around the greater Laurel area, forcing him to withdraw large amounts of cash, police said. They did not say how much was taken from the ATMs. The man was later found in the area of the I-495 beltway and !-95. He was not hurt.

The vehicle of the abducted man, and the vehicle of another family member were stolen.

Police released one photo of one of the suspects.