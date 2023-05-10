Police search for group of kids who broke into Silver Spring shop 3 times

A group of three boys was seen on surveillance video stealing merchandise from Home Court last month.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help finding a group of young people seen on surveillance video breaking into a Silver Spring business multiple times last month. The three burglaries happened at Home Court, located in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

Detectives released surveillance video of the group of three young people across three nights. The burglaries happened on Sept. 19, just after midnight, Sept. 25 around 1:30 a.m. and Sept. 30, around 12:30 a.m. Police say the group pulled up to the streetwear and shoe store in a car, broke in and grabbed merchandise before taking off.

All are thought to be boys under the age of 18 with thin builds. One was seen wearing an Under Armour hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Another was wearing gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The third was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants and tennis shoes.

During the Sept. 19 burglary, the boys pulled up in a dark colored four-door sedan. On Sept. 25, they arrived in a silver four-door sedan, and on Sept.30, they were back in a dark four-door sedan.

Surveillance video of all three break-ins can be seen below.