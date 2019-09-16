HOCKLEY, Texas — A manager at a drive-in movie theater shot and killed a man who deputies say assaulted her with a baseball bat during an armed robbery overnight.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Showboat Drive-In on FM 2920 in northwest Harris County.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say two female managers were leaving the drive-in when one of them noticed someone inside the business office. When she when to investigate, the manager was confronted by two men, one wielding a baseball bat.

The man with the baseball bat started to assault the woman, hitting her in the hand and shoulder. Deputies say that is when she pulled a gun and opened fire.

Deputies say the man with the baseball was shot and killed while the second robber got away. A detailed description of that man was not immediately released.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had initially identified the two employees as part of a cleaning crew, but further investigation revealed the two women to be managers at the business.

The owner of the drive-in, which has been around for 15 years, says this is the first time someone has attempted to rob the business.

