Bicyclist dies after a hit-and-run crash in Chillum

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist, where the man hit died a week later.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHILLUM, Md. — A bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash on June 25 died at the hospital Monday.

According to a statement from Prince George's County Police, 28-year-old Henok Geteta, from Hyattsville, was hit by a the driver of a car early in the morning on June 25. The driver did not stay on scene, according to police.

PGPD officers responded at 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of East-West Highway and Chillum Manor Road where the crash occurred. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but he died a week later from his injuries.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident and is looking for a black pickup truck. The driver has not yet been identified, and police have not put out a suspect description. No information on whether charges are being filed has been released yet.