Bicyclist dies after a hit-and-run crash in Chillum

CHILLUM, Md. — A bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash on June 25 died at the hospital Monday.
According to a statement from Prince George's County Police, 28-year-old Henok Geteta, from Hyattsville, was hit by a the driver of a car early in the morning on June 25. The driver did not stay on scene, according to police.
PGPD officers responded at 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of East-West Highway and Chillum Manor Road where the crash occurred. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but he died a week later from his injuries.
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident and is looking for a black pickup truck. The driver has not yet been identified, and police have not put out a suspect description. No information on whether charges are being filed has been released yet.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23062500000268.
